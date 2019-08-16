Toxic tip fire enters 6th day, but still no air monitoring

AIR CONTROL: No air quality monitoring has been understand at the Lismore waste facility despite it burning for six days and still sending smoke towards the CBD.

SIX days after a fire erupted at the Lismore Resource & Recovery Centre, air quality is yet to be monitored by the Environmental Protection Authority, despite smoke blanketing the city.

The EPA today confirmed there was currently no dedicated air monitoring device operating at the site, which has been discharging heavy smoke over the town since around 1am on Sunday.

An EPA spokesperson said the organisation had requested the support of the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment to install an air quality monitoring pod at Lismore.

It will measure air quality and provide accurate data for response agencies and the community.

"The pod is currently en-route to Lismore and we expect that it will be operational by Friday afternoon," the representative said.

"Data will be publicly available once the monitoring commences."

Earlier in the week the Assistant Director of Public Health North Coast, Greg Bell, said children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions were most susceptible to the effects of air pollution and excessive smoke.

"If you have asthma you should follow your Asthma Action Plan and take your relieving medication where necessary and if symptoms get worse, seek medical advice," Mr Bell said.

"Smoke may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause irritated eyes, coughing and wheezing. Stay indoors, close windows and follow your health plan.

"To minimise any effects of smoke or air pollution, people should also consider avoiding vigorous exercise, seeking out air-conditioned premises and even consider moving away from the direct path of smoke whilst fires are still active."

Lismore City Council is providing free respirator masks for anyone with respiratory conditions. Please collect from the Bunnings trade desk by showing ID with a residential address within or around Lismore.

Lismore City Council said they notified the EPA of the incident on Sunday morning.

The EPA has been contacted for comment.