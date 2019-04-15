Menu
Bobby Weaver.
Bobby Weaver. Cordell Richardson
Crime

Toxicology, Facebook delay in 'body in freezer' case

Ross Irby
by
15th Apr 2019 10:27 AM
Subscriber only

THE Crown case against accused murderer Bobby Weaver has been adjourned to August.

Weaver, 24, is charged with the murder of his family's friend, Goodna man David Charles Thornton, between January 24 and March 30 this year; and interfering with a corpse.

Mr Thornton's decomposing remains were found inside a freezer buried in his backyard.

Defence lawyer Shaune Irving said it would be "a very complex case" .

He said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had indicated there would likely be some delay of between four to six months to allow toxicology and Facebook analysis.

Crown Prosecutor Cecelia Benardin agreed to a lengthy adjournment.

Weaver did not appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court. Magistrate Donna MacCallum adjourned the case to August 7, Weaver was remanded in custody.

Ipswich Queensland Times

