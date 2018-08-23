Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Toy torn in couple's rift over stillborn's ashes

Ross Irby
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANGRY tussle over a teddy bear was the final straw for a warring couple who had tried to make their crumbling relationship work.

An Ipswich court heard the teddy bear held the ashes of the couple's stillborn child.

The man, 30, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to a series of domestic violence and drug offences.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said the most serious offence happened on May 6 during a verbal argument with the woman. Mr Tsoi said the man tipped water over her head then picked up a teddy bear that had great sentimental value to her.

"He tore the legs and both arms and threw it at her," Mr Tsoi said.

Defence lawyer Sandra Ardelean said the relationship went downhill in 2016.

She said the argument became about who should have possession of the teddy bear.

"A tug-of-war ensured," Ms Ardelean said.

"That's how the legs were torn apart. He left the house but felt bad about his actions.

"He tried to contact her to apologise. And was very embarrassed by his actions."

Magistrate Andy Cridland sentenced the man to a total of nine months' jail.

He will be released on parole on November 21.

domestic violence drug offences editors picks ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Scammer defrauds $500,000 to support Asian girlfriends

    premium_icon Scammer defrauds $500,000 to support Asian girlfriends

    Crime "You made a choice in adopting a lifestyle to enjoy the adulation and affection of Filipino and Thai women at the expense of your employer."

    If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist...

    premium_icon If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist...

    Opinion Australia is in denial about its true colours

    Man jailed for act of indecency in child approach

    premium_icon Man jailed for act of indecency in child approach

    Crime 12-year-old girl approached while she waited for the bus.

    Speed makes final decision on coaching future

    premium_icon Speed makes final decision on coaching future

    Rugby League REBELS miss out on signature of Group 2 'supercoach'.

    Local Partners