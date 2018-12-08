Toyah breakthrough: Manhunt for male nurse

HOMICIDE detectives are investigating a male Indian nurse at a far north Queensland hospital - who has fled overseas - as a key suspect in the Toyah Cordingley murder.

Queensland Police have been liaising with Interpol and Indian law enforcement agencies in an international manhunt for the suspected killer of the beloved 24-year-old at Wangetti Beach seven weeks ago.

Toyah Cordingley was killed at Wangetti Beach north of Cairns on October 21.

The Sunday Mail understands the former Queensland Health registered nurse inexplicably packed up his belongings and flew back to India shortly after the grisly discovery of her body buried in sand dunes.

Police have been working to track the suspect's movements on a trip to Cairns on the day of Toyah's murder and match DNA that may link him to the murder scene.

Toyah, a pharmacy assistant and a "beautiful soul", was brutally attacked and killed while walking her dog in broad daylight on the secluded beach, 40km north of Cairns, on Sunday, October 21.

Her father Troy found the dog tied up to a tree and her body "all messed up" and buried in sand with "visible and violent injuries" in a search early the next day.

It is the highest profile police homicide investigation in the state's north in living memory, with tens of thousands of people rallying to help find the killer and get justice for Toyah.

Vanessa Gardiner, the mother of murder victim Toyah Cordingley, makes a plea for information. Picture: Supplied

The Sunday Mail has contacted relatives of the suspect who declined to comment except to say the man was not at home.

Queensland Health's Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service confirmed the male nurse had disappeared from work without explanation shortly after the murder.

"We can confirm the person is no longer an employee of Queensland Health,'' a statement said.

"This matter is under police investigation and therefore we will not be making any comment.''

Staff at the hospital where the man worked have given statements to police about the individual, his behaviour, professional record, personal details, family history and his movements.

Police investigators have been tightly-guarded about the top-level murder probe and various strategies deployed to catch the killer and yesterday declined to discuss the stunning breakthrough in the case.

Asked if investigators had a DNA match linking the suspect to the murder or if an Interpol red list notice had been issued for his arrest, police had no comment.

"The Queensland Police Service will not be providing anything further other than the investigation is continuing,'' a spokesman said.

"Speculation surrounding elements of the investigation are not helpful and have the potential to jeopardise it,'' he said.

The stretch of coastline near Wangetti and Borderline Beach. PICTURE: Anna Rogers