Mum’s emotional plea after Toyah ‘breakthrough’

Toyah Cordingley seen on CCTV the day she disappeared — Sunday October 21.

TOYAH Cordingley's mother has made an emotional public appeal to help find her daughter's killer.

Police are today expected to release a video statement from mum Vanessa Gardiner and footage of her 24-year-old daughter before her murder at Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns, on Sunday, October 21.

Mrs Gardiner thanked the community for their ongoing support during the ordeal and urged anyone who may know what happened to her daughter to contact police.

"If there is anyone who is holding back or knows something about this, no matter how small the information may be, we plead with you to come forward to bring us closer to finding who and why anyone would do this to our Toyah," Mrs Gardiner said.

Police today released this image of Toyah Cordingley.



"You can help our broken family by bringing hope and justice for Toyah's senseless death.

"Life for us will never, ever be the same.

"A message from Toyah to everyone, especially all the young women in the world - NEVER GIVE UP!" she said.

Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said police have "worked relentlessly to pursue all avenues" of the unsolved homicide investigation.

In a breakthrough in the case, detectives obtained a number of unidentified items of interest in a search using police divers at Lake Placid and Caravonica, about 48km south of where Toyah's body was found.

A police sniper stood guard against crocodiles as divers and about 50 SES scoured the freshwater lake and creeks in the suburbs of Cairns.

Toyah Cordingley was killed at Wangetti Beach north of Cairns on Sunday, October 21.

"Every day we become one step closer,'' Detective Inspector Smith said.

"Toyah's family and the community have put their faith and trust in the police to find them answers in relation to Toyah's death.

"I thank them for their patience while we work 24/7 in order to achieve this."

Police have also thrown open the dragnet in a 200km-long stretch of the coast for reports of any men who have harassed women from the Cairns northern beaches to Cardwell over the past two years.

"We are also keen to speak to any female who has been approached by any male either acting inappropriately, aggressively, or making them feel uncomfortable in the last 12 months to two years in any beach area or secluded area between the northern beaches of Cairns to Cardwell.

Vanessa Gardiner, the mother of murder victim Toyah Cordingley, makes a plea for information. Picture: Supplied

"I'm not saying sexual, I'm using the word 'inappropriate', I'm using the words 'making people feel uncomfortable'.

"I'm leaving that broad so community can make their own determination on what they feel they would like to come forward and report to the police.

"We've already had a number of calls (from women) to Crimestoppers in relation to males causing them concern on our beaches."

Homicide detectives from Brisbane and officers from as far as Thursday Island have been part of the murder taskforce fielding more than 800 calls to CrimeStoppers.

Toyah Cordingley. Picture: Supplied

"We have multiple lines of inquiry as you can appreciate every call to Crimestoppers generates a new line of inquiry and a new person of interest potentially.

"That's why we are keen to talking to females who might have been approached by male.

"It's of paramount importance, we know the community expects the police will find answers not just for Toyah's family but the community as a whole."