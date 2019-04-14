Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car slammed into two homes on Sumner Road in Brisbane's south overnight.
A car slammed into two homes on Sumner Road in Brisbane's south overnight.
Crime

Car slams into homes during drunken drag race

by Patrick Billings
14th Apr 2019 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LATE night drunken drag race has ended badly with a car smashing into two homes in Brisbane's south.

About 11pm last night the driver of a Toyota started racing against a Mercedes at the intersection of Dandedong Road and Sumner Road, Sumner.

Soon after, he lost control and smashed into two properties.

Police allege the Toyota's 27-year-old driver crashed into the back and side fences of two Brumby Circuit, Sumner homes.

The driver and his two passengers were not injured.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving and drink driving.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information in relation to the Mercedes to contact police.

The 27-year-old Sumner man is due in the Richlands Magistrates Court on April 30.

More Stories

brisbane crash drag race

Top Stories

    EPA fine Forestry Corp thousands

    premium_icon EPA fine Forestry Corp thousands

    Environment 'Exclusion zones are not suggestions, they are firm boundaries that must be implemented during forestry operations': EPA

    Big Picnic a big hit in Grafton

    premium_icon Big Picnic a big hit in Grafton

    News Creativity the key for new event

    Changed conditions on Pacific Highway next week

    Changed conditions on Pacific Highway next week

    News Road work will be carried out on Monday and Tuesday