Toyota gives RAV4 tough new look...and a hybrid is coming

The new Toyota RAV4 has been unveiled in New York. Pic: Supplied.

TOUGHER looks are coming to soft-roaders to make them appear more macho.

The Toyota RAV4 has had its biggest makeover in its 24-year history, with a bold new nose that gives it a truck-like appearance similar to the Tacoma, the US equivalent of the HiLux pick-up.

From the side, the squared off wheel arches are reminiscent of Jeep.

The fifth-generation model unveiled at the New York Auto Show is new from the ground up and will be offered in Australia with hybrid power for the first time.

Toyota’s all-new RAV4 has been unveiled ahead of the New York motor show. Picture: Supplied.

It will arrive here in the second quarter of 2019.

Price and exact details are yet to be confirmed but the vehicle is available globally with a choice of at least three engines: 2.0- and 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 2.5-litre petrol matched to a hybrid system.

Based on Toyota's latest global underpinnings the new model promises to be wider and more sure-footed than the current model, and is equipped with a new multi-link rear suspension set-up.

The cabin has been given a major makeover. Picture: Supplied.

Despite having a lower and wider body Toyota says the new RAV4 is slightly bigger than before.

It will gain some of the same tech and hybrid hardware fitted to the new Toyota C-HR city SUV and Camry Hybrid sedan.

Bolder profile: the new model sits on a redesigned platform. Picture: Supplied.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, the new RAV4 is expected to shift to 12 month/15,000km service intervals (as with the recently introduced Toyota C-HR and new Camry), up from the six month/10,000km intervals set for the current RAV4 and other older models in the Toyota range.

The new model is more chiselled than its predecessor. Picture: Supplied.

Despite the current RAV4 nearing the end of its model life - and a raft of newer competition - Toyota has posted record sales for its compact soft-roader for the past five years in a row.

In Australia, almost 300,000 RAV4s have been sold since the first one went on sale locally in 1994.