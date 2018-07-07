Menu
READY FOR RACING: The staff of Grafton Toyota set for a big South Grafton Cup day, when they will be the major sponsor. Adam Hourigan
Toyota's team set for fun at South Grafton Cup

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
IF YOU'RE not having fun on a day out at the races, you're not trying hard enough, according to Grafton Toyota principal dealer Mike Anstee, and as the major sponsors of the South Grafton Cup he is hoping to see plenty of punters having fun at the Clarence River Jockey Club tomorrow.

Grafton Toyota is a long-time sponsor of the event and Mr Anstee said he was looking forward to the action.

"We look forward to it every year, the races are a good day out and a social day out and we're pleased to be able to sponsor it," he said.

"We've been sponsoring the South Grafton Cup for the past six years, and we changed to sponsor the South Grafton Cup when we moved to South Grafton, which ties in nicely with our location, and we're proud to be in South Grafton."

South Grafton Cup

The Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup Day features the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field Face of the Carnival contest and live Music on the WestLawn. Gates open at 11.30am, with the first race set to start at 12.30pm. The main race, the Grafton Toyota $50,000 South Grafton Cup (1600m) is set to jump at 3.50pm.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for concession and children under 17 are free and will be available at the Clarence River Jockey Club office.

