Roma Police have seized Gelblasters used in an attack on teachers and students.
Crime

Toys seized after drive-by shooting

Ellen Ransley
by
15th Mar 2019 12:04 PM | Updated: 2:51 PM

A TEACHER and nine students were victims of a drive-by gelblaster shooting this week, prompting calls from police to use the toys carefully.

The incident occurred about 9.50am on Wednesday outside the Roma State College Senior Campus' Jubilee Hall.

The toy, which is legal in Queensland and available for purchase, has a similar appearance to an assault rifle.

Roma's Acting Officer in Charge Steve Ockey said the passenger fired the gel pellets while the driver was operating the vehicle down Cottell Street, as they passed the hall.

He said it was lucky nobody has been injured.

"The presence of these items in a public place could be classified as an offence," he said.

"These are toys which the community should remember to utilise in a safe, private place, not in a public environment where they have the potential to inspire fear and cause safety concerns."

Police are investigating the matter, and are likely to press charges.

drive-by shooting editors picks gel blaster qps

