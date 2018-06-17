Tracing Jacob's steps from Kiedrich to the Clarence Valley

FAMILY ORIGINS: The German village of Kiedrich where the Kempnich family lived before migrating to the Clarence Valley in the 1850s; (below right) Eltz Castle and (below left) Rosemary Oldfield presents Mayor Winfried Steinmacher with History of the German Community in the Clarence River District of New South Wales at Kiedrich Council Chambers.

FAMILY ORIGINS: The German village of Kiedrich where the Kempnich family lived before migrating to the Clarence Valley in the 1850s; (below right) Eltz Castle and (below left) Rosemary Oldfield presents Mayor Winfried Steinmacher with History of the German Community in the Clarence River District of New South Wales at Kiedrich Council Chambers. Contributed

Rosemary Oldfield would like to make contact with other descendants of Jacob and Anna Maria Kempenich, who migrated to the Clarence Valley in the 1850s, so that information can be shared. Kiedrich council in Germany would particularly like a photo of Jacob Kempenich, who was burgermeister (mayor) between 1846 and 1852. If anyone has one please contact Rosemary on email rosemary@kempnich.net or phone 07 3839 3085.

AS A child I knew my surname of Kempnich had originated in Germany and although study, work, marriage and family delayed any serious research I recently found time to do some research of the Kempnich family tree.

In 1851 'The Settlement' on the Clarence River, established less than 15 years earlier, was officially named 'Grafton'. Within ten years the Clarence Valley had a number of German settlers including Jacob and Anna Maria Kempenich, and six of their twelve children.

The Kempenich family arrived in Sydney on board the "Catteaux Wattel” on March 12, 1855. Five of their children had died as infants in Germany and another child died on the long sea voyage.

Initially they worked in the vineyards in the Hunter Valley but soon the family moved north to the Clarence where they purchased land in Grafton and Woombah. At some early stage an official in Australia recorded their surname as 'Kempnich' and so this became the spelling used in Australia.

The family had lived in Kiedrich where Jacob Kempenich was the first elected burgermeister (mayor), holding office for six years between 1846 and 1852. Just two years after leaving office he and his family were on their way to Australia.

As my knowledge expanded I had an increasing desire to go to Kiedrich. With my family research notes, some local contact details and the essential marriage-saving GPS in our suitcase we landed in Frankfurt airport.

KIEDRICH (pronounced Kid-er-ish) is a small municipality and town 35km west of Frankfurt, which has a current population of just over 4000 but was probably closer to 400 in the 1850s.

Winegrowing in Kiedrich started about 900 years ago and today it is a major activity with high quality wines produced from the picturesque vineyards surrounding the town. The wine is quite similar to the dry Rieslings from the Eden Valley in South Australia.

A member of the local history group, Mr Wolfgang Weber, met us at our hotel in Kiedrich and spent a day showing us around the area. Our walk through the narrow cobblestone streets of Kiedrich was a delight with centuries old buildings, still in good repair, at every turn.

Mr Weber took us to the house in the centre of Kiedrich that had been owned by the Kempenich family. It was unfortunate for us that a large part of the building had been heavily altered in 1875, a few years after Jacob and Anna Maria had left.

The Gothic style Kiedrich church dates from 1500 and contains a relic of St Valentin so it has benefited from being a pilgrimage destination.

Miraculously, given the extensive bombing of nearby Mainz in WWII, this church had come through history unscathed.

As I sat in the special church pew reserved for the incumbent burgermeister, the pew that had been the Kempenich family pew for six years, the church bell chimed. My senses heightened as I realised Jacob, Anna Maria, Joseph, Anton, Margaret, Franz, Jacob and Theresa had all heard these same bells many years ago.

The current burgermeister, Mr Winfried Steinmacher, offered me the opportunity to visit the Rathaus (Council Chambers) where Jacob presided over council meetings. While viewing the gallery of past elected burgermeisters Mr Steinmacher commented that they were seeking a suitable photograph of Jacob Kempenich to complete the set.

Does anyone have a good portrait photo of Jacob?

I presented Mr Steinmacher with a copy of "History of the German Community in the Clarence River District of New South Wales” written by Geoffrey Burkhardt and local historian Nola Mackey.

Unfortunately the question of why Jacob and Anna Maria decided to leave Kiedrich remained unanswered but there are a number of factors which may have contributed to their decision.

Some Germans left in the search for a freer society after the failed revolutions of 1848, which had sought unification of the German people, a more democratic government, and guarantees of human rights. For some others the motivation was a sense of adventure.

For the majority it was a financial decision. At this time Germany was in an economic downturn and lagged behind in industrial development.

Also, in some regions upon a father's death his land holding was split up equally among his sons. This ever decreasing land holding size resulted in many farms becoming unviable.

During the late 1800s the Australian colonies used active recruiting and subsidised passage to induce skilled workers to migrate to Australia. So we suspect it was the prospect of a better life for their children in Australia, especially when assisted passage was offered, that prompted Jacob and Anna Maria Kempenich to move half way around the world.

As part of our trip we also visited the village of Kempenich and the Eltz Castle, still owned and lived in by the Eltz-Kempenich family.