TRACK STAR: Sullohern finishes Games on a high

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Celia Sullohern of Australia competes in the Women's 5000 metres final during athletics on day 10 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 14, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

ATHLETICS: Yamba's ultimate athlete Celia Sullohern can hold her head high after an impressive Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast this week.

Sullohern closed out her opening games with a fifth-placed finish in the women's 5000m track final on Saturday after earlier in the week finishing a courageous sixth in the 10,000m.

It was a relaxed approach from the competitors in the 5000m final, with the Kenyan front-runners controlling the race at a slow pace.

In contrast to her personal best effort in the 10,000m final on Tuesday, Sullohern finished the 5000m in 15:34.73 minutes - a half-second slower than her effort at the national championships in which she qualified for a start on the Gold Coast.

It was a proud moment for the 25-year-old and puts her in good stead for an Olympics berth in Japan in 2020.

"It's a privilege for me to race with these girls. I am really proud of the way we've performed. There's nothing pretty about it but I gave it 100 per cent,” Sullohern said.

"(The Games has) just blown my mind. I've never experienced anything like this, a home Games, with friends and family here in the crowd. I think it will take me a few weeks to process it all and keep those memories.”