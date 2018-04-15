TRACK STAR: Sullohern finishes Games on a high
ATHLETICS: Yamba's ultimate athlete Celia Sullohern can hold her head high after an impressive Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast this week.
Sullohern closed out her opening games with a fifth-placed finish in the women's 5000m track final on Saturday after earlier in the week finishing a courageous sixth in the 10,000m.
It was a relaxed approach from the competitors in the 5000m final, with the Kenyan front-runners controlling the race at a slow pace.
In contrast to her personal best effort in the 10,000m final on Tuesday, Sullohern finished the 5000m in 15:34.73 minutes - a half-second slower than her effort at the national championships in which she qualified for a start on the Gold Coast.
It was a proud moment for the 25-year-old and puts her in good stead for an Olympics berth in Japan in 2020.
"It's a privilege for me to race with these girls. I am really proud of the way we've performed. There's nothing pretty about it but I gave it 100 per cent,” Sullohern said.
"(The Games has) just blown my mind. I've never experienced anything like this, a home Games, with friends and family here in the crowd. I think it will take me a few weeks to process it all and keep those memories.”