Scully deal set to trigger deadline day blockbuster

TOM Scully's move to Hawthorn could trigger an even bigger trade on deadline day.

In speaking about the Scully deal, Hawks football manager Graeme Wright hinted Greater Western Sydney was working on something big ahead of the final day of the trade period.

The Giants moved Scully for the bargain basement price of a future fourth-round pick in what is widely seen as a salary cap dump.

"I think the Scully deal was a lot around the injury but also its tied up in a bigger deal for GWS ... and that will come to fruition tomorrow," Wright said on Tuesday.

"He had a significant ankle injury and that brings up its own complications.

"He tried to come back - it was a 12-16 week injury initially - and wasn't ready and then had a follow up surgery. It comes with a bit of risk but we'll back our medical guys in.

Tom Scully after injuring his ankle.

"We don't believe his injury would be career-ending for Tom, otherwise we wouldn't have entered into this trade.

"Wright revealed Scully would sign a three-year deal with the potential for a fourth but was less forthcoming about Chad Wingard.

Wingard nominated the Hawks as his club of choice and talks with Port Adelaide are set to go down to the 8.30pm (AEDT) deadline.

Asked if he could provide an update, Wright said: "Not really, no. We're talking to Port Adelaide and we're hopeful of getting something done there."