Brendan Bathersby.
Brendan Bathersby. Ross Eason
Business

Traders notice stark change in fortunes in recent weeks

Scott Sawyer
by
3rd Jul 2019 12:01 AM
FOR Maroochydore businesses, the difference in trade from before the election to now has been stark.

Maroochydore Chamber of Commerce vice-president Brendan Bathersby said anecdotally the feedback he was getting from traders was that it was like a switch had been flicked, since the result was finalised.

"What I've heard around generally is that leading up to the election it was awful, and after the election it's been like black and white... it's been going gangbusters since," he said.

"It's really ramped up post-election."

He said even in real estate, he was hearing sales figures had jumped significantly in recent weeks.

Mr Bathersby said he didn't believe people got a full picture of the state of the economy in the lead-up to the election, and two rate reductions since the vote were not good signs.

But he didn't believe it was causing significant concern on the Coast, with plenty of activity at present keeping traders upbeat.

