Tradie boom on the way with popular spot to receive facelift

Calypso Yamba Holiday Park is set to receive a facelift.

MULTIPLE tenders have been announced for removal, demolition and construction projects at the Calypso Yamba Holiday Park.

Interested parties can pick up contracts for the following:

Fuel tanks removal

The removal of fuel tanks package for the redevelopment of the park includes:

- Removal of two existing fuel tanks,

- Remediation of the surrounding area,

- Testing of the appropriate area and full certification that the area is contamination free.

Pool construction

The design and construction of the pool includes:

- Supply and installation of the filtration equipment

- Pool construction

- Splash pads

- Shade sails

- Pool fencing to required standards

- Plant room

- Pool surrounds

Demolition Works

The demolition of holiday park buildings and infrastructure includes:

- 2 story unit block

- Reception and managers office

- Amenities buildings

- Other demolition works as defined

Civil Works

The civil works package includes:

- Construction of concrete roads

- Earthworks

- Storm Water

- Sewer

- Water

- Gas

- Electrical and Data

- Various ancillary works.

Relocatable Buildings

The proposed contract for the relocatable building works includes:

- Provision of a variety of cabin and holiday park facilities, including:

- Cabins,

- Amenities buildings,

- Camp Kitchens,

- Reception building, and

- Managers Residence

For more information, visit the Clarence Valley Council Tenderlink portal.