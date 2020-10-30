Tradie boom on the way with popular spot to receive facelift
MULTIPLE tenders have been announced for removal, demolition and construction projects at the Calypso Yamba Holiday Park.
Interested parties can pick up contracts for the following:
Fuel tanks removal
The removal of fuel tanks package for the redevelopment of the park includes:
- Removal of two existing fuel tanks,
- Remediation of the surrounding area,
- Testing of the appropriate area and full certification that the area is contamination free.
Pool construction
The design and construction of the pool includes:
- Supply and installation of the filtration equipment
- Pool construction
- Splash pads
- Shade sails
- Pool fencing to required standards
- Plant room
- Pool surrounds
Demolition Works
The demolition of holiday park buildings and infrastructure includes:
- 2 story unit block
- Reception and managers office
- Amenities buildings
- Other demolition works as defined
Civil Works
The civil works package includes:
- Construction of concrete roads
- Earthworks
- Storm Water
- Sewer
- Water
- Gas
- Electrical and Data
- Various ancillary works.
Relocatable Buildings
The proposed contract for the relocatable building works includes:
- Provision of a variety of cabin and holiday park facilities, including:
- Cabins,
- Amenities buildings,
- Camp Kitchens,
- Reception building, and
- Managers Residence
For more information, visit the Clarence Valley Council Tenderlink portal.