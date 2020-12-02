Tradie injured in horror worksite incident

A tradie is fighting for life following a horror worksite incident that was initially reported as a gas bottle exploding.

A tradie has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being struck in the face with metal at a construction site in Sydney's north west on Wednesday.

The horror incident on Shirley Street in Carlingford was initially reported as a gas bottle explosion, NSW Ambulance said.

Four crews, including the CareFlight helicopter, were dispatched to the scene just before 12.15pm.

"Initial reports suggested it was a gas explosion, however, after arriving, it was identified the man had been struck by metal," a spokesman said.

A tradie suffered facial injuries after being struck by metal and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: 7 News

Paramedics treated the 44-year-old man for significant facial injuries and he was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

"Incidents at worksite can be extremely complex and it shows just how quickly any situation can change," NSW Ambulance Duty Operation Manager Jennine Kiely said.

"Bystanders did a great job coming to the man's aid.

"Paramedics were able to work together with other emergency services under these tense conditions to do everything they can for the patient."

A SafeWork NSW spokesperson said the incident was being investigated.

"SafeWork's enquiries are ongoing, and further comment is not available at this time," they said.

