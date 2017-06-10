Tradies' breakfast for men's health

A FREE tradies breakfast will be held on Wednesday, June 14 at Grafton Bunnings from 7am to 8.30am to recognise Men's Health Week next week.

The Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, in partnership with Clarence Valley Council, Grafton Bunnings and members from Our Healthy Clarence Committee are hosting the breakfast, which will focus on improving and maintaining health and well-being and having meaningful conversations about the factors that keep us healthy in body and mind.

Bacon and eggs will also be available with a side serving of a free Men's health survival pack.

RAMHP Coordinator Samantha Osborne said the breakfast will be a great opportunity to have a chat and find out what services are available in the area.