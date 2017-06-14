22°
News

Tradies' breakfast helps break down barriers

Jarrard Potter | 14th Jun 2017 12:33 PM
BIG BITE: Tradie Sam Sinclair and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program co-ordinator Samantha Osborne at the tradies' breakfast.
BIG BITE: Tradie Sam Sinclair and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program co-ordinator Samantha Osborne at the tradies' breakfast. Jarrard Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TRADIES were being urged to take a moment out of their day to look after themselves at a tradies' breakfast at Bunnings Grafton this morning.

This week is Men's Health Week, and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program co-ordinator Samantha Osborne said the focus of the breakfast was on improving and maintaining health and well-being and having meaningful conversations about keeping a healthy body and mind.

"We had about 40 tradie's through today and we've been able to have discussions about the importance of men's health, having a balance, local services and really promoting help seeking behaviour so our blokes know where to go and get the right help at the right time,” she said.

"It's about our blokes aren't that good at talking and it's about them knowing where to go and the message is that it's ok to talk and it's good to talk.

"This is the first partnership RAMHP has done with Bunnings Grafton and Our Healthy Clarence, so hopefully there will be more to come.

HEALTH MATTERS: Tradies and members of Our Health Clarence, Lifeline and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program at the tradies' breakfast promoting mental health.
HEALTH MATTERS: Tradies and members of Our Health Clarence, Lifeline and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program at the tradies' breakfast promoting mental health. Jarrard Potter

Ms Osborne said the informal breakfast was a great way to break down barriers when it comes to accessing mental health information.

"We've been to a lot of different events, and a lot of people don't want to come up to a table and grab information about mental health,” she said.

"Having it here at Bunnings where it's relaxed, the guys are getting to have some food and getting their supplies for the day, they're able to have a bit of a talk about the importance of men's health and what's in their information bag.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The breakfast was hosted with assistance from Clarence Valley Council, Grafton Bunnings and members from Our Healthy Clarence Committee.

Look out for a men's health week poster near you and the opportunity to support the men in our Clarence Valley to be healthy and balanced in mind and body.

If you have any concerns, please contact the Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511 (free call for landlines), Lifeline 1311 14 or Men's Healthline 1300 78 99 78.

Grafton Daily Examiner
BREAKING: 1400 jobs to go from Telstra across Australia

BREAKING: 1400 jobs to go from Telstra across Australia

A GIANT axe is hanging over the heads of Telstra with the telco giant expected to cut up to 1400 jobs across the country.

$100 on the table adds spice to annual ride/fun run

Greg Barnes, left and Ken Crampton were the only two hardy souls who put thier hand up to compete in the Maclean Lions Brooms Head 3B's Fun Run last year.

There's a $100 incentive for some record times at annual fun event.

Win a Matty Johns signed NSW State of Origin jersey

Johns has a warning for fans expecting a clean sweep

GREAT WALL OF GRAFTON: 50 years of flood levee protection

Grafton protected by its flood levee walls during the 2013 Clarence River flood.

50 years today since flood waters last entered Grafton

Local Partners

Sponsor helps build festival craft section

SPAR Maclean has been announced as the new sponsors for the Craft section of the Clarence River Arts Festival, which will be held over the weekend of July 7-9 at...

Groups to move out of community centre

MOVING OUT: Clarence Valley Council acting general manager Ashley Lindsay addresses Grafton Senior Citizens group.

Grafton Senior Citizens move to racecourse after new renter moves in

Animal art collection on show at Yamba Museum

One of the public program exhibitors will be Alpaca owner Kathleen ​Werry.

Come out and see animal display as part of art show

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

ROBERT Irwin is making a name for himself with US audiences — but during his latest appearance, the young Wildlife Warrior left the host completely confused.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Ten's The Project team donning beanies to to fundraise for brain cancer research.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 $749,000

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

Contemporary Design Enhances a Coastal Country Lifestyle

Lot 3 Dianella Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $535,000

In today's world of helter skelter it's more important than ever that your home is your sanctuary. With that in mind an innovative and progressive building company...

Central Iluka Home On A Large Block

3 Young Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Nestled in a garden setting and a very short stroll to Iluka Bay and shops, lies a hidden Iluka gem. The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious open...

Charming Iluka Cottage

33 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 2 $385,000

This charming cottage will suit those looking to move straight into their new home, permanent rent, or holiday let option. It's beautifully maintained, polished...

Your Dream Lifestyle Awaits....

Lot 2/719 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands 2460

Residential Land Located at the end of the Seelands Peninsular this spectacular lot offers ... $ 169,000

Located at the end of the Seelands Peninsular this spectacular lot offers the perfect blend of lifestyle and convenience. Comprised of 5 acres, the land provides...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $154,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Large Bush Block Surrounded By Bundjalung National Park

552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Beautiful bush block selectively cleared with all services ready to connect. With ... $260,000

Beautiful bush block selectively cleared with all services ready to connect. With a sealed road to the property as well as formed access road to the actual...

Last Available Block

Lot 5 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land Fantastic site, privately positioned and just the right size. Never to be ... $279,000

Fantastic site, privately positioned and just the right size. Never to be repeated opportunity so near to all facilities and the river in Iluka. Secure your piece...

Size Matters

3 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a generous size home on a generous size block within walking distance to Yamba Shopping Fair and a 5 minute drive to Yamba's famous beaches ...

Renovated on the Riverbank

Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $330,000

When you look at the asking price and measure it against the current rental of $400 per week, you see a rental return of around 6%. For an investor, this is...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!