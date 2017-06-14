Tradies' breakfast helps break down barriers

TRADIES were being urged to take a moment out of their day to look after themselves at a tradies' breakfast at Bunnings Grafton this morning.

This week is Men's Health Week, and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program co-ordinator Samantha Osborne said the focus of the breakfast was on improving and maintaining health and well-being and having meaningful conversations about keeping a healthy body and mind.

"We had about 40 tradie's through today and we've been able to have discussions about the importance of men's health, having a balance, local services and really promoting help seeking behaviour so our blokes know where to go and get the right help at the right time,” she said.

"It's about our blokes aren't that good at talking and it's about them knowing where to go and the message is that it's ok to talk and it's good to talk.

"This is the first partnership RAMHP has done with Bunnings Grafton and Our Healthy Clarence, so hopefully there will be more to come.

HEALTH MATTERS: Tradies and members of Our Health Clarence, Lifeline and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program at the tradies' breakfast promoting mental health. Jarrard Potter

Ms Osborne said the informal breakfast was a great way to break down barriers when it comes to accessing mental health information.

"We've been to a lot of different events, and a lot of people don't want to come up to a table and grab information about mental health,” she said.

"Having it here at Bunnings where it's relaxed, the guys are getting to have some food and getting their supplies for the day, they're able to have a bit of a talk about the importance of men's health and what's in their information bag.”

The breakfast was hosted with assistance from Clarence Valley Council, Grafton Bunnings and members from Our Healthy Clarence Committee.

Look out for a men's health week poster near you and the opportunity to support the men in our Clarence Valley to be healthy and balanced in mind and body.

If you have any concerns, please contact the Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511 (free call for landlines), Lifeline 1311 14 or Men's Healthline 1300 78 99 78.