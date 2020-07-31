Menu
A brief has been served in the case against a North Coast tradie on cocaine supply charges.
Crime

Tradie’s cocaine supply charges back in court

Liana Turner
31st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A BRIEF of evidence has now been served in the case against a tradie charged with supplying cocaine on an ongoing basis.

Aaron Philippe Collett, 44, of Ewingsdale, was not required to appear when the case went before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

Police will allege Mr Collett, who was arrested in January 23, had been supplying cocaine to undercover police on "more than three separate occasions" between December 17 last year and January 6.

He was granted bail later that month.

Last year, the Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad formed Strike Force Curreeki to investigate allegations of cocaine supply in the Byron Bay area.

Officers then executed a search warrant at Mr Collett's home in January.

He has entered no formal pleas to the charges of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, supplying a small to indictable amount of a prohibited drug, obstructing or hindering a person executing a warrant, drug supply between an indictable and commercial quantity, dealing with the proceeds of crime and three counts of drug possession.

In court on Monday, defence solicitor John Weller confirmed enough of the brief of evidence had been filed for the matter to proceed to its next stage before the court.

His client's charges are set to be certified by the DPP before Tweed Heads Local Court on September 23.

Mr Collett remains on bail.

