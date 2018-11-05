Traditional dress a hit at Jacaranda

MASCOT POTENTIAL: Yang Chan wore her traditional dress from the Han dynasty to Jacaranda Thursday.

THREE-YEAR-OLD Yang Chan definitely stood out from the crowd at Jacaranda Thursday with her lilac, traditional Chinese dress.

The dress is a style from the Han Dynasty from about 2200 years ago.

Yang's parents Rodger and Serena Chan from Guangzhou came to Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival after Mr Chan heard about the Jacaranda trees while studying at the University of NSW in Sydney.

He was told an old wives tale, if you hadn't prepared for your exams and a Jacaranda bloom dropped on your head, you would fail.

After hearing about the Jacaranda Festival at work, Mr Chan knew he had to come.

When he showed a picture of the trees to his wife, he said she fell under the "Jacaranda spell” which pushed them to come.

They booked their holiday in January and the dress was made then by a tailor in the colour of the trees, with purple being Yang's favourite colour.

The Chans stayed with Anne and David Barton, owners of Andavine House Bed and Breakfast in South Grafton.

"I was talking to Rodger during breakfast and his daughter came out in a beautiful, lilac purple dress to the floor. She looks like a Jacaranda princess,” Ms Barton said.

"I think she would be a lovely mascot.”