Grafton Hotel bar supervisor Chris Tuite
People and Places

Traditional favourites a popular choice for Grafton

Jenna Thompson
by
22nd Aug 2020 12:00 PM
A LOT of changes have occurred this year thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, but Grafton Hotel bar supervisor Chris Tuite said even a global pandemic has done little to deter their clientele.

"We have our regulars always here supporting us who we very much appreciate," he said.

"And the current restrictions mean we can only have 80 people at one time but we're still open, still busy."

Mr Tuite said the Hotel's Fitzroy Bar and Grill had been "running hot" thanks to the dedicated staff working behind the scenes.

"We have some fantastic chefs and apprentices who are very accomplished cooks, especially when it comes to meat," he said.

"One of their trophy meals is the ribeye on the bone, but rest assured we also have plenty of meals for vegetarians and vegans."

But when it came to a regular favourite, Mr Tuite said few could pass up the traditional chicken schnitzel, chicken parmigiana or lamb cutlets.

"It's hard to pick a favourite everyone goes for because we have a lot of popular meals," he said.

"For me, it's the slow-roasted pork belly with sweet potato mash. I love that one."

But what's a delicious meal without a delightful desert to complete the night?

"We have a nice selection of deserts. Right now, we have a citrus tart, a caramel cheesecake with ice cream," Mr Tuite said.  

"But most can't go past the good old-fashioned sticky-date pudding - and I don't blame them!"

        • 22nd Aug 2020 11:30 AM