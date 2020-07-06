TRAFFIC ALERT: Changed conditions for school holidays

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from today to Sunday, July 12 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

There will be no roadwork on the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and the Queensland border from 6am Friday July 10 to 6am Monday July 13 due to high traffic volumes expected for the school holidays. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

Also from Monday, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Devils Pulpit to carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work and landscaping. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be four nights and four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Mororo from Monday to carry out line marking, asphalting and to install signage, drainage and wire rope barriers. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages at times while this work is carried out.

Also from Monday, there will be up to four days of work next to the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Maclean to carry out landscape and vegetation maintenance and survey work. Motorists can expect traffic control, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

There will be up to five days of work from Monday on Big River Way at Glenugie and Tyndale to carry out line marking, landscape maintenance and install signage. Motorists can expect a lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 7am and 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

Also from Monday, there will be up to six days of work at the Iluka interchange, Iluka Road and Banana Road to carry out earthwork, paving and allow access to site Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic control will be in place on Jubilee Street at Townsend and Cameron Street at Maclean for up to six days from Monday to allow access to site and to carry out earthwork, asphalting and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic control will be in place on Bensons Lane at Tyndale to allow heavy vehicles to access site from Monday. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.

Road maintenance and the removal of temporary signage will be carried out for five days along Coldstream Road and Bostock Road at Tucabia, Wooli Road and Firth Heinz Road at Pillar Valley and Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie from Monday. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 7am and 6pm.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.