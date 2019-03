An aerial view of work on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade

An aerial view of work on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade Adam Hourigan

Roads and Maritime Serves have advised there will be a minor delay at the Harwood Bridge this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the RMS will be lifting the existing Harwood Bridge at 10am this morning to transport a large barge and crane upstream from Harwood to Lawrence.

Traffic will be stopped on the Pacific Highway for about 15 minutes.