TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on highway

Roadworks to be carried out today as part of the major highway upgrade project.

Work will be carried out along the Pacific Highway at Tyndale today as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

Concrete barriers are being installed between 8am and 2pm on Wednesday 16 October, weather permitting.

There will be traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h as well as intermittent stoppages for road users travelling south.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

