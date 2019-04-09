Menu
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week
TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on horizon

Jenna Thompson
9th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Wednesday at the intersection of Villiers and Dobie streets in Grafton as part of the new Grafton bridge project. 

Two power poles will be relocated and an additional pole will be installed on Wednesday 10 April.

A one-way alternate traffic flow arrangement will be in place between 8:30am and 3:30pm at the intersection, with possible delays of up to five minutes.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701

