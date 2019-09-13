Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROAD WORK: Changed conditions on the Pacific Highway at Clarenza.
ROAD WORK: Changed conditions on the Pacific Highway at Clarenza. Trevor Veale
News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Changed conditions on Pacific Highway

13th Sep 2019 9:35 AM

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on the Pacific Highway at Clarenza for overhead powerline connection work to be carried out north of Centenary Drive.

Work will take place from 7am to 6pm on Sunday, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of motorists and workers.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701. 

More Stories

Show More
live traffic pacific highway roads and maritime services traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Machete assault, but strict conditions allow bail

    premium_icon Machete assault, but strict conditions allow bail

    Crime A magistrate has bailed a South Grafton man despite allegations he was armed with a machete and a sai when he confronted his alleged victim.

    Small investment set to provide big return for Jaca

    premium_icon Small investment set to provide big return for Jaca

    News Shed takes Clarence Valley Ramblers into future

    LLS support 'bloody unreal' in bushfires

    premium_icon LLS support 'bloody unreal' in bushfires

    News Nothing but praise for organisation assisting in fire effort

    Building job skills in Valley's fastest growing industry

    premium_icon Building job skills in Valley's fastest growing industry

    Rural Reinvigorating TAFE campus growing local job skills.