TRAFFIC ALERT: Changed conditions on Pacific Highway

ROAD WORK: Changed conditions on the Pacific Highway at Clarenza.

ROAD WORK: Changed conditions on the Pacific Highway at Clarenza. Trevor Veale

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on the Pacific Highway at Clarenza for overhead powerline connection work to be carried out north of Centenary Drive.

Work will take place from 7am to 6pm on Sunday, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of motorists and workers.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.