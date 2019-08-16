TRAFFIC ALERT: Changed conditions at South Grafton

Menu
Changed traffic conditions at South Grafton next week.
News

Kathryn Lewis
by
16th Aug 2019 5:18 PM

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions next week in South Grafton for night work to be carried out as part of the new Grafton bridge project.

To minimise impact to motorists and businesses, work to install new signs and move barriers and lights will be carried out from 6pm-6am on Tuesday August 20, weather permitting.

Work will be carried out at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways, and the intersection of the Pacific Highway and the new access road 400 metres north of the Iolanthe Street intersection, near Bunnings. 

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, alternate flow on the Pacific Highway from the intersection of the highway and Viaduct Road to 200 metres north of the intersection near Bunnings.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

