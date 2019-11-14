TRAFFIC ALERT: Changed conditions at South Grafton

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on the Gwydir Highway (Charles Street) as part of the new Grafton bridge project.

The Gwydir Highway (Charles Street) will be temporarily closed at the intersection of the Pacific Highway from 7pm on Friday 15 November to 5am on Monday 18 November, weather permitting, to allow work to build a ramp as part of a roundabout being built at this intersection.

The intersection will move slightly to the south to enable work to be carried out on the northern side of the roundabout.

Temporary detours will be in place from tomorrow night during the 58-hour closure.

Light vehicles will detour via Viaduct Road, Ryan and Bent streets while the proposed route for heavy/high vehicles is via Tyson Street, Swallow Road, Lilypool Road, Armidale Road and Ryan Street.

The different routes are due to height restrictions on Viaduct Road (four metre clearance) and Spring Street (4.4 metre clearance).

If the work is completed in less than 58 hours, the Gwydir Highway (Charles Street) will be re-opened early.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.