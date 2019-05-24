TRAFFIC ALERT: Changed road conditions next week

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie for vegetation clearing to be carried out.

Roads and Maritime Services will carry out clearing from Monday 27 May in sections along a 2.6 kilometre length of the highway, five kilometres south of Grafton.

Work will take place between 6am and 5pm from Monday to Friday and is expected to take up to two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane changes and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701