UPDATE (11.06am)

It's believed a single-vehicle collision has occurred on the new Pacific Highway, north of Maclean with one person trapped.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are making their way to a collision on the Pacific Highway near Maclean this morning.

One of two southbound lanes have been closed as a result.

It's uncertain at this stage whether anyone has been injured or if the highway will close.

More information as it comes to hand.