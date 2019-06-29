Menu
Morning crash on Pacific Highway

Jenna Thompson
by
29th Jun 2019 12:12 PM

UPDATE 12.50PM

It is understood the scene is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. 

 

EARLIER:

THE Pacific Highway has been affected by a crash this morning approximately 2km north of Woodburn, NSW. 

It is understood emergency services are in attendance at the scene, however, it is not yet known if any lanes have been closed as a result.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and/or find an alternative route.

Meanwhile, a car has broken down on the Pacific Highway further north at Wardell with the northbound lane affected.

