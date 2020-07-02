TRAFFIC ALERT: Essential maintenance to be carried out next week

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Big River Way for essential maintenance work to be carried out between Six Mile Lane and Bom Bom Creek.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Big River Way for essential maintenance work to be carried out between Six Mile Lane and Bom Bom Creek.

Work to rebuild a 1.45-kilometre section of Big River Way (formerly the Pacific Highway) about eight kilometres south of Grafton is expected to take four months to complete, weather permitting.

Site establishment will start from Tuesday 7 July with major work to start the following week and will be carried out in sections of about 500 metres at a time.

Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, with speed restrictions in place and traffic reduced to one lane, alternate flow.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701.