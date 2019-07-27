TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Gwydir Highway

There will be roadworks on Charles St, South Grafton.

There will be roadworks on Charles St, South Grafton. sportpoint

Lane closure on Gwydir Highway

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on Charles St (Gwydir Highway) for work to be carried out as part of the new Grafton bridge project.

One lane will be closed in each direction on Monday, July 29, between 9.30am and 2.30pm for investigation work to be carried out.

To minimise impact to motorists, one lane will be closed in each direction between 6pm and 6am on Tuesday and Wednesday for the removal of the concrete median on Charles St, backfilling and sealing of the road surface.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

The community will be kept updated as further work is carried out in South Grafton to progress the new Grafton bridge project in coming weeks.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

Time to celebrate our local councils

LOCAL Government Week is a time to acknowledge the vital role councils play in the overall success of NSW and the liveability of our local communities, Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock said.

"Our modern-day councils are so much more than just roads, rates and rubbish. They provide a diverse range of quality facilities and services including art and cultural centres, regional sporting complexes, childcare centres, museums and galleries,” she said.

"Local councils are also a critical part of the NSW economy, spending more than $11billion annually on infrastructure, facilities and services and employing over 45,000 people across the state.”

Mrs Hancock is encouraging residents to get involved in Local Government Week, July 29 to August 4, which promotes the importance of local councils to their communities.

"This year's theme is Your Council, highlighting how closely local councils are involved in their communities,” she said.