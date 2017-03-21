27°
News

TRAFFIC ALERT: New section of Wants Ln open

Jarrard Potter
| 21st Mar 2017 8:07 AM
CHANGED CONDITIONS: As part of the Pacific Hwy upgrade, there are changed traffic conditions at Wants Ln and Avenue Rd at Glenugie.
CHANGED CONDITIONS: As part of the Pacific Hwy upgrade, there are changed traffic conditions at Wants Ln and Avenue Rd at Glenugie. Roads and Maritime Services

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW section of Wants Ln at Glenugie opening to motorists is part of a host of traffic changes as part of ongoing work for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade.

Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists that the new section of road at Wants Ln will join the intersection of Avenue Rd and Old Six Mile Ln at Glenugie. The new section of Wants Ln will enable work on the new Avenue Rd overpass to continue.

A reduced speed limit of 60kmh will be in place on the highway between Cameron Street and the Jubilee Street overpass, Maclean for survey work between 7am and 5pm from today to Friday.

Motorists travelling southbound on the highway can expect minor delays near the Harwood on and off ramp between 7am and 6pm until Saturday March 25 for delivery of equipment to install supports for the new bridge.

Trucks delivering this equipment will be using the ramps which are closed to all other traffic. Deliveries planned for last week were delayed due to wet weather.

Minor delays are expected between Woodburn and Broadwater for continuing work to install koala fencing on both sides of the highway.

The fencing is part of a number of measures being implemented in to protect koalas during work on the upgrade. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 kmh will be in place weekdays between 6.30am and 5.30pm.

Line marking will be carried out at the intersection with Mororo Road, Mororo from 7pm on Thursday March 23 to 7am on Friday March 24. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Repairs to pot holes on the highway will be carried out at Dirty Creek Range between Range Road and Dundoo Creek from Tuesday 21 to Thursday March 23, between Wells Crossing and Ferry Park at Maclean on Thursday March 23 and at Mororo near the intersection with Jackybulbin Road between Thursday 23 and Friday March 24.

Work to rebuild a section of the highway near Centenary Drive at North Grafton will continue until April 6. Work is being carried out between 6.30am and 5pm on weekdays and from 6.30am and 11am on Saturday.

Road users should observe all warning signs, follow the direction of traffic control and reduce speed accordingly on the gravel sections of the highway.

Signs will advise of any changes to road conditions. Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be required at times on the highway, local roads and access roads. Motorists will notice increased truck movements in the area while work is carried out and are advised to drive to the conditions.

Delays of about five minutes can be expected at most locations between 7am and 6pm and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are thanked for their patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  avenue road pacific highway upgrade rms roads and maritime services wants lane woolgoolga to ballina upgrade

FACS land up for sale in South Grafton

FACS land up for sale in South Grafton

FACS have listed various properties in South Grafton for sale

Minor flood warning for Clarence

Water over the road at Vere St, South Grafton

Flood peak currently around Lilydale

Contaminated depot runoff issues already in hand: council

Hutchinson Builders employees inspecting the runoff from the Clarence Valley Council depot site last week.

Council says depot site not the only one with contaminated runoff.

South Grafton cenotaph labour of love

CEREMONY: South Grafton RSL Sub-branch president Bob Hayes and ccenotaph committee chair Fred Norris get ready for the upcoming dedication of the new cenotaph at South Grafton.

Refurbishment of cenotaph open Sunday

Local Partners

FACS land up for sale in South Grafton

FACS have listed various properties in South Grafton for sale

Have your say on possible Ulmarra sewerage

Ulmarra township.

Give your views to council

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

RAIN HAIL OR SHINE: Relay will be on this weekend

Members of the Lower Relay for Life Committee come together at the final team meeting before the Relay this weekend.

Event will go ahead no matter what

Married at First Sight twins 'at war' over Snapchat

A BITTER fight is set to erupt between Married At First Sight twins Sharon and Michelle, after Sharon discovers her sister follows her ‘husband’ on Snapchat.

The Bachelor led to ‘drinking problems’

The Bachelor contestant Lana Jeavons-Fellows.

Former contestant has told how she turned to partying after the show

Triple J's One Night Stand coming to Mount Isa

Concert goers enjoy music at Triple J's One Night Stand in Geraldton in 2016.

YOUTH radio station's free, all-ages concert coming to regional Qld.

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

BIG WIN: Director Iain Fulton filming a scene from his award-winning film Velvet Boulevard.

A filmmaker's university project won an award at a Miami festival

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

Adele is obsessed with this Aussie TV show

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

THE British singer made time to visit the set of her favourite show.

Ten axes Biggest Loser from Sunday nights

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

Transformed series moved after its ratings slumped to a record low.

Lot 73 - 673.4 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 73 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lots 71, 72, 73, 74, 75 and 76 are all ... $144,000

Agents Comment: Lots 71, 72, 73, 74, 75 and 76 are all the same size 673.4 m2 and are on the same side of the street. All rectangular in shape and provide an ideal...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 SALE

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 SALE

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Your Dream Lifestyle Awaits...

12 North Meadow Drive, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Offering an abundance of features and set in one of Grafton's most unique locations, this home has been designed for those looking to bring the outside...

Clarence River lifestyle like no other

1 Church Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land Nestled in the centre of the river town of Maclean, is a ... $575,000

Nestled in the centre of the river town of Maclean, is a very rare, private, near quarter acre absolute waterfront vacant allotment. The site can provide you with...

Vendors Set to SELL!

168 Fitzroy Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 $ 390,000

Settled amongst one of Grafton's most sought heritage precincts, 168 Fitzroy exhibits much more than your standard old-world charm... Period-home aficionados will...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 $218,000

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Absolute Waterfront Acres

Lot/12 Lawrence Road, Woodford Island 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $420,000

Attention Yacht and Cruiser owners! This is no doubt one of the best absolute deep waterfront properties on the Clarence River! Located on the Main Arm of the...

SOUGHT AFTER 2 ACRES WITH HOME

6 Cakora Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 4 $340,000

Property like this one rarely become available so we are proud to present it to the market. Set on approx 8716m of flood free land with a very neat 3 bedroom...

The Latest In Lawrence View

Lot/24 March Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Perfect for the new home buyer or investor, construction is soon to be complete on this four bedroom home in Lawrence View Estate, midway between Grafton and...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!