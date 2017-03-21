TRAFFIC ALERT: New section of Wants Ln open

CHANGED CONDITIONS: As part of the Pacific Hwy upgrade, there are changed traffic conditions at Wants Ln and Avenue Rd at Glenugie.

A NEW section of Wants Ln at Glenugie opening to motorists is part of a host of traffic changes as part of ongoing work for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade.

Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists that the new section of road at Wants Ln will join the intersection of Avenue Rd and Old Six Mile Ln at Glenugie. The new section of Wants Ln will enable work on the new Avenue Rd overpass to continue.

A reduced speed limit of 60kmh will be in place on the highway between Cameron Street and the Jubilee Street overpass, Maclean for survey work between 7am and 5pm from today to Friday.

Motorists travelling southbound on the highway can expect minor delays near the Harwood on and off ramp between 7am and 6pm until Saturday March 25 for delivery of equipment to install supports for the new bridge.

Trucks delivering this equipment will be using the ramps which are closed to all other traffic. Deliveries planned for last week were delayed due to wet weather.

Minor delays are expected between Woodburn and Broadwater for continuing work to install koala fencing on both sides of the highway.

The fencing is part of a number of measures being implemented in to protect koalas during work on the upgrade. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 kmh will be in place weekdays between 6.30am and 5.30pm.

Line marking will be carried out at the intersection with Mororo Road, Mororo from 7pm on Thursday March 23 to 7am on Friday March 24. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Repairs to pot holes on the highway will be carried out at Dirty Creek Range between Range Road and Dundoo Creek from Tuesday 21 to Thursday March 23, between Wells Crossing and Ferry Park at Maclean on Thursday March 23 and at Mororo near the intersection with Jackybulbin Road between Thursday 23 and Friday March 24.

Work to rebuild a section of the highway near Centenary Drive at North Grafton will continue until April 6. Work is being carried out between 6.30am and 5pm on weekdays and from 6.30am and 11am on Saturday.

Road users should observe all warning signs, follow the direction of traffic control and reduce speed accordingly on the gravel sections of the highway.

Signs will advise of any changes to road conditions. Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be required at times on the highway, local roads and access roads. Motorists will notice increased truck movements in the area while work is carried out and are advised to drive to the conditions.

Delays of about five minutes can be expected at most locations between 7am and 6pm and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are thanked for their patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.