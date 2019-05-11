TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures for cycle classic

Action from the 2015 Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic on Saturday, 24th of October, 2015.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Gwydir Highway between Grafton and Glen Innes today for the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

For the safety of race participants and motorists, road closures will be in place between 5.15am and 5pm along the race route.

The westbound lane of the Gwydir Highway will be closed from 7am to 10am at Tindal Road, Eatonsville and from 8am to 12.30pm at Jackadgery.

The eastbound lane of the Gwydir Highway will be closed from 5.15am to 2pm at Bald Nob Road, Bald Nob.

The Gwydir Highway will remain open between Glen Innes and Inverell but motorists are advised to be aware of cyclists and allow extra travel time.

Motorists are advised to delay their trip between Grafton and Glen Innes until the highway reopens.

While the closures are in place heavy vehicles (excluding B doubles) can delay their trip or travel west of Grafton using Waterfall Way, the Bruxner Highway and Oxley Highway.

Full details of all road closures and traffic impacts for Grafton, Glen Innes and Inverell are available at livetraffic.com or call 132 701.