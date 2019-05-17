Menu
Roadworks sign. Red Rover Rd, Gladstone. Matt Harris
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road repairs on Pacific Highway

17th May 2019 9:00 AM

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra for maintenance work to be carried out north of River Street.

The work will involve shoulder repairs and will be carried out on Sunday between 9-4pm.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with alternate traffic flow and a reduced speed limit in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

