Roadworks sign.
Matt Harris
News

TRAFFIC ALERT: roadwork on Pacific Highway

30th May 2019 6:17 PM

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the Pacific Highway at Woolgoolga for road repair work to be carried out southbound between Greys Rd and the Sandy Beach exit.

To minimise impacts to traffic, this work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am over the night of May 30.

Southbound traffic will detour via the Sandy Beach off-ramp at Woolgoolga, along Solitary Islands Way for about 1.3km and return to the Pacific Highway via the southbound on-ramp at Sandy Beach.

