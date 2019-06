Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services work to clear the wreckage

MOTORISTS have been advised to avoid Ryan Street, South Grafton this morning after a single-vehicle collision.

Emergency services arrived on the scene after 7.30am this morning after reports are vehicle had flipped onto its roof, blocking traffic.

It is not yet known the condition of the driver or if any passengers were in the vehicle at the time.

More information as it comes to hand.