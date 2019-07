Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the area

REPORTS are coming in of a motor vehicle collision along Armidale Rd, Nymboida this morning.

It is understood the incident occurred just after 9am, with emergency services in attendance.

It's not yet known if anyone has been injured.

The incident occurred along Armidale Rd, Nymboida

More information as it comes to hand.