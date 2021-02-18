Single vehicle crash, driver trapped

Emergency services have responded to a crash along Rogan Bridge Rd, Mylneford this afternoon.

It's understood that one person is trapped inside a vehicle after colliding with a power pole. Police and Fire & Rescue 307 South Grafton are currently on scene.

Meanwhile, residents from areas near Copmanhurst, Baryuligil, Jackadgery, and parts of Grafton are experiencing a power outage.

More information as it comes to hand.

Authorities are requesting that motorists avoid the area where possible.