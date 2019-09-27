Menu
Northbound traffic has been affected by the incident
News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car collision

Jenna Thompson
by
27th Sep 2019 2:23 PM

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a two-vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway, Chatsworth.

Northbound traffic was closed initially in response to the incident near Carrol's Lane, but has since reopened in the last 20 minutes.

At this stage it is not known if anyone is injured.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while travelling in the area.

More information as it comes to hand.
 

