TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car collision

Northbound traffic has been affected by the incident

Northbound traffic has been affected by the incident

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a two-vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway, Chatsworth.

Northbound traffic was closed initially in response to the incident near Carrol's Lane, but has since reopened in the last 20 minutes.

All northbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy are now open at Chatsworth and traffic is easing. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) September 27, 2019

At this stage it is not known if anyone is injured.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while travelling in the area.

More information as it comes to hand.

