Traffic blocked after Prince St crash

GRAFTON'S CBD ground to a halt this afternoon after a single vehicle crash blocked traffic on Prince St.

Police and Fire and Rescue NSW were on scene as the truck was towed away from outside I Scream.

Traffic was able to flow by about 2.20pm.