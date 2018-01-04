Traffic blocked after Prince St crash

GRAFTON'S CBD ground to a halt this afternoon after a single vehicle crash blocked traffic on Prince St.
Police and Fire and Rescue NSW were on scene as the truck was towed away from outside I Scream.
Traffic was able to flow by about 2.20pm.
