Traffic changes coming for Yamba roundabout works

ONE of Yamba’s busiest intersections will be closed to traffic for two weeks as work to install a new roundabout is undertaken.

Access to Treelands Drive from Yamba Rd will be temporarily closed from Tuesday October 6 with diversions in place for about two weeks, weather conditions permitting.

Road users will be diverted via Osprey Drive and Shores Drive, and detour signs will be in place.

Access to Yamba Fair’s western carpark from Yamba Rd will still be available, and the shopping centre will be open for business as per usual.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesman urged motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time.

“We have very tight deadlines to have the roundabout complete by the Christmas Holidays – the height of the tourism season in Yamba,” he said

“Pausing this stage of the works for the spring school holidays would push back the completion date well into the Christmas holiday period.”

The Treelands Drive roundabout is one of two roundabouts to be constructed on Yamba Rd with the second to be built at Carrs Drive intersections.

The project is funded by NSW Government with SEE Civil Pty Ltd appointed by Clarence Valley Council to construct the project. Works began in late August 2020 and are expected to continue until mid 2021.

On Tuesday October 6, the existing bus stop located on Yamba Rd (Yamba Shops) will be moved to two temporary locations.

DURING THE CLOSURE

Access to Treelands Drive:

Take Osprey Drive from Yamba Rd.

Turn right onto Treelands Drive.

Alternatively:

Take Shores Drive from Yamba Rd

Turn left onto Halyard onto Gumnut

Turn left onto Treelands Drive

Access to Park Avenue

Take Osprey Drive from Yamba Rd.

Turn right onto Treelands Drive.

Turn left into Park Ave from Treelands Drive.