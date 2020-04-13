Menu
The section of the Gwydir Highway at Flaggy Creek where road works will commence on Tuesday, April 14.
Traffic changes flagged west of Grafton

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Apr 2020 1:00 AM
RESIDENTS of Flaggy Creek road are being urged to take extra care as work starts on the Gwydir Highway tomorrow.

There will be changed traffic conditions on the Gwydir Highway for improvement work to be carried out at Flaggy Creek, west of Grafton.

The work will start tomorrow and will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

It is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather permitting.

Transport for NSW has engaged Clarence Valley Council to carry out the improvements, which involve rebuilding and widening a one kilometre section of the highway, upgrading drainage, installing guardrails and resealing the road surface.

Residents of Flaggy Creek Road are being urged to take extra caution while work is carried out as Council will use a section of the road as a truck turning area.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, alternate flow, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Grafton Daily Examiner

