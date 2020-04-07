Traffic changes for highway north of Iluka

THERE are some big changes coming to the highway north of Iluka as part of getting the next stage of the highway ready.

As part of building the upgrade, traffic changes will be carried at Mororo from early April, weather permitting. This will involve traffic moving onto about 10 kilometres of dual carriageway, one lane in each direction, and permanent access changes at Mororo and Jackybulbin roads.

The north and southbound carriageways will be one lane each direction while median and temporary pavement removal work is carried out. This work is expected to take about two months to complete.

Access at Jackybulbin and Mororo roads and the Pacific Highway will permanently change to left in and left out only. U-turn bays are available for southbound traffic to and from Jackybulbin and Mororo roads. Additional U-turn bays, at regular distances, are provided for north and southbound traffic. Local road and access to private property will be maintained at all times.

New traffic arrangements north of the Iluka turn-off.

Temporary signage will be in place to assist with wayfinding and residents affected by these changes will be notified.

During this traffic change access to the Bundjalung rest area will remain open to both northbound and southbound traffic.