TRAFFIC CHANGES: Roadworks continue on highway upgrade

There will be up to seven days and four nights of work on the Pacific Highway at the Maclean interchange to carry out survey work, vegetation maintenance, landscaping asphalt profiling and work in the road median.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from today to Sunday September 20 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From today, there will be up to five days of work on the Pacific Highway at Coolgardie to install a cycle rail. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 7am and 5pm.

Also from today, there will be up to six nights and seven days of work between Woodburn and New Italy to carry out line marking, to install wire rope safety barriers and signage, earthwork, paving, drainage work, asphalting and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6pm and 6am and 6am and 6pm.

Further south from today, there will be six days of work on the Pacific Highway between Farlows Flat and Mororo to carry out asphalting, line marking and install signage. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be up to seven days and four nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Maclean and at the Maclean interchange from today, to carry out survey work, vegetation maintenance, landscaping asphalt profiling and work in the road median. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm and 6pm and 6am.

Also today, there will be one day of work to carry out drainage maintenance at Glenugie. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 5pm.

From tomorrow, there will be up to three nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Pimlico and Coolgardie to carry out line marking and to install signage. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6pm and 6am.

Additional changes to local roads

From today there will be there will be and six days of work and one night of work on Tuesday on Broadwater-Evans Head Road at Broadwater to carry out landscaping and bridge maintenance work. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm and 6pm and 6am.

Also from today, there will be up to six days and four nights of work on Minyumai Road, Nardi Road and Red Gate Road at New Italy and Tuckombil Road, Trustums Hill Road and Wondawee Way at Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, fencing, drainage and to install signage and guard rails and allow access to site. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm and 6pm and 6am.

Further south from today, there will be up to six days and one night of work on McIntyres Lane, at Gulmarrad, Bondi Hill Road at Tyndale and Big River Way and Jubilee at Townsend to carry out asphalt work, fencing, landscaping and earthwork. Motorists can expect lane closures traffic control, a reduced speed limit and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm and 6pm and 6am.

Traffic control will be in place on Bensons Lane at Tyndale and McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad to allow heavy vehicles to access site from today. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.

On Thursday between 6pm and 6am, the southbound on ramp of the Iluka interchange will be closed to carry out asphalting and line marking, weather permitting. Motorists travelling south from Iluka Road will access the Pacific Highway via temporary detour via the old Mororo bridge, Wuyman Way, Chatsworth Road north overpass bridge and Carrolls Lane.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.