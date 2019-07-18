Traffic chaos as siege blocks Brisbane tunnel

Police are negotiating with a knife-wielding man who has jumped on the roof of a major Brisbane tunnel - causing traffic chaos for peak-hour commuters in Brisbane's inner-east this morning.

The siege has forced police to block a road near the entrance and exit of the Clem 7 tunnel on Shafston Avenue in Kangaroo Point, affecting traffic coming in and out of the tunnel.

Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9

TRAFFIC: The entrance and exit to the Clem 7 Tunnel at Shafston Avenue is closed due to a police incident. Please use alternative routes where possible. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/d25x2f9TAK — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 17, 2019



They are reportedly in negotiations with a man standing on the roof of the tunnel's entrance holding a knife.

In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.



According to Queensland Traffic, delays are expected as a result and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or find an alternative route.

Shafston Ave, Kangaroo Point is closed to all traffic due to a police incident. Heavy delays already back to Norman Park. Avoid the area and let @QldPolice do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/nyjdzk69CF — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) July 17, 2019