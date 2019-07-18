Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Traffic chaos as siege blocks Brisbane tunnel

by Sarah Matthews
18th Jul 2019 8:34 AM

 

Police are negotiating with a knife-wielding man who has jumped on the roof of a major Brisbane tunnel - causing traffic chaos for peak-hour commuters in Brisbane's inner-east this morning.

The siege has forced police to block a road near the entrance and exit of the Clem 7 tunnel on Shafston Avenue in Kangaroo Point, affecting traffic coming in and out of the tunnel.

Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9
Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9

 


They are reportedly in negotiations with a man standing on the roof of the tunnel's entrance holding a knife.

In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.
In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.


According to Queensland Traffic, delays are expected as a result and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or find an alternative route.

More Stories

delays editors picks police traffic

Top Stories

    HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

    premium_icon HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

    Breaking THE daughter of missing man Lachlan Cairns has made an emotional appeal for public assistance to help find her father, missing since last Friday

    Charger sparks future: new tech to bring tourism to Valley

    premium_icon Charger sparks future: new tech to bring tourism to Valley

    Council News NRMA and council join forces to bring electric cars into the region

    Residents fearful of plant's 'toxic fumes'

    premium_icon Residents fearful of plant's 'toxic fumes'

    News EPA gives blessing for asphalt to be made at South Grafton site

    Meet the candidates: Sahara Powell

    premium_icon Meet the candidates: Sahara Powell

    People and Places Get to know the junior Jacaranda Queen candidates a little better