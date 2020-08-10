Menu
A four-car smash left traffic at a standstill leading north from town past the Big Banana on Monday afternoon. Photo: Frank Redward.
News

UPDATE: Traffic chaos near Big Banana

Janine Watson
10th Aug 2020 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:56 PM
UPDATE: Southbound lanes are open and one northbound lane is flowing slowly this evening following a nasty accident on the Pacific Highway north of the Big Banana.

Three cars and a small truck were involved in the smash that happened around 4.30pm.

Tow trucks have now removed the wreckage from the scene.

There had been heavy rain in town from around 1pm to 3pm.

As people struggle to get home from work and school arterial roads back through the Park Beach area are still heavily congested this evening.

Emergency services were all on the scene with an SES vehicle at one stage getting stuck on the large concrete median strip between the two south and northbound lanes.

EARLIER: A crash just north of the Big Banana is causing traffic chaos in Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Traffic in both directions is at a standstill as people head home from work and school.

It is understood four vehicles were involved with one coming to rest on the medium strip between the north and southbound lanes.

It occurred near Diggers Beach Road around 4.30pm this afternoon.

Live Traffic NSW is urging motorists to allow extra travel time.

NSW Police, Ambulance and the NSW State Emergency Service are all in attendance.

More details to come.

