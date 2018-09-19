Menu
A truck has burst into flames in Sydney's Kingsgrove causing major delays with all westbound lanes closed on the M5. Picture: Seven News
News

Traffic chaos after truck explodes in flames

by Stephanie Bedo
19th Sep 2018 2:30 PM

A TRUCK has burst into flames near Sydney Airport this afternoon, sparking traffic chaos.

Lanes have been closed and traffic is being diverted after the accident on the M5.

All westbound lanes of the M5 on General Holmes Drive were closed at Kingsgrove Rd and one of two eastbound lanes closed as firefighters battled the blaze.

A truck has burst into flames in Sydney’s Kingsgrove causing major delays with all westbound lanes closed on the M5. Picture: Seven News
The truck was engulfed about 200m out of the M5 East tunnel, forcing firefighters to wear breathing apparatus as they fought the blaze.

"The trees alongside of the M5 are catching fire, there's big black smoke spewing from it, tyres popping," a witness told radio 2GB.

"It's chaos."

Motorists have been warned to expect significant delays and heavy traffic conditions in the area.

A truck has burst into flames in Sydney’s Kingsgrove causing major delays with all westbound lanes closed on the M5. Picture: Live traffic Sydney
