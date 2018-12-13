Menu
Traffic controller injured after assaulted, robbed while at work
Crime

Traffic controller bashed, robbed on job

by Shae McDonald
13th Dec 2018 10:49 AM

A TRAFFIC controller has been injured after he was assaulted and robbed while trying to stop a speeding car.

The 50-year-old was manning a worksite on Mt Gravatt Capalaba Rd at Chandler about 11.25pm last night when he tried to flag down the vehicle.

The driver got out and repeatedly hit the man with a traffic control sign and lighting baton.

After driving the vehicle down the road, a second man then joined in the assault.

The pair stole the traffic controllerâ€™s wallet and phone before they fled.

Queensland police are on the hunt for the two occupants, who were last seen driving a 2002, white Ford Falcon sedan.

The 50-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with cuts and bruises to his face.

assaulted bashed crime injured queensland traffic controller

