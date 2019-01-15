Traffic delayed as workers clean up 500m oil spill

A TEAM of workers has toiled in extreme heat to get the Gwydir Highway at South Grafton fully re-opened after an oil spill this morning.

The 500-metre oil spill on the Gwydir Highway on the outskirts of South Grafton created traffic delays of up to five minutes.

Council workers put sand on the oil which unconfirmed reports say was hydraulic fluid that has leaked from a grader using the road this morning.

A team of council workers used heavy machinery and brooms began to put sand on the highway from about 11.00am.

Rural Fire Service volunteers closed a lane of the highway and allowing traffic from alternate directions to use the open lane.

It is not known when the highway will re-open to allow normal traffic flow.